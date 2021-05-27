Summer Porch Series & Sangria Sundays returning to Strawbale Winery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chuck Hendrickson has been performing at Strawbale Winery for years, and the past few seasons he’s had the privilege of being the opening act for Strawbale’s Summer Porch Series.

“I always look forward to it, always look forward to it,” Hendrickson said. “I don’t know if I’ve had a bad job out (at Strawbale Winery), they’ve all been fun.”

Don South, and his wife Susie, started the live music series when they opened the winery 15 years ago.

Since then, the musicians, the barnyard animals, and of course the wine, have helped shaped what Strawbale is today.

“It’s kind of a sanctuary for folks, I mean, here we got a country setting where you can set on the grass, be by the barn, just sit and forget all your worries,” South said.

Hendrickson says the environment makes Strawbale Winery someplace special.

“Kids love it, they’re out there chasing kittens and chickens, it gives them a small taste of farm life,” Hendrickson said. “But, it’s just a really relaxing, hospitable place to be.”

And whether it’s for a special event or just a spur-of-the-moment visit, you’ll be sure to find good company.

“I’ve never talked to anybody that has not had an enjoyable time out here,” Hendrickson said.

South says they have regulars that come to the winery every Thursday night and every Sunday afternoon for the Summer Porch Series and Sangria Sundays.

“It’s great to get to know these people, get to know about their lives, what’s going on with them, and just have a conversation with those folks,” South said.

Hendrickson says ownership sets Strawbale apart, making the winery a place guests want to return to.

“They’ve got their own little niche, and they continue to craft it, and work it, and make it a place that people want to come out to be,” Hendrickson said.

For more information about events at Strawbale Winery, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.