Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is behind bars after an attempted kidnapping and high-speed pursuit in southeast South Dakota.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a Get-n-Go in Parker for a report of an assault and abduction attempt at 10 p.m. Wednesday. As deputies approached the suspect’s Jeep, they sped off.

Authorities say the female involved in the situation was able to get out of the Jeep before the suspect drove off.

The driver drove towards Lennox, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour. Lincoln County deputies were able to deploy spikes, but that wasn’t enough to stop the driver. Deputies used spikes again when the suspect was at the intersection of 276th Street and 470th Avenue just west of I-29 between Tea and Lennox. Those spike strips damaged the suspect’s vehicle again. But the Jeep didn’t come to a stop until a third set of spike strips was used by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Jeep eventually stopped near 26th Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls. The driver tried running but was taken into custody shortly after.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time because of their age.

