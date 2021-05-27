Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of entrepreneurs well known in the Twin Cities food scene are set to open several restaurants in a new development in the works in downtown Sioux Falls.

Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald will open three restaurants in The Steel District, the redevelopment of the former Sioux Steel land adjacent to Falls Park.

Lloyd Companies, the developer behind the project, announced the restaurant in a news release on Thursday.

“Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald are some of the most critically acclaimed restaurant operators from the Twin Cities, and we’re thrilled they have chosen to work with us to bring three restaurants to downtown Sioux Falls and the Steel District,” said Chris Thorkelson, President and CEO of Lloyd.

Thoma and Fitzgerald own and operate several restaurants including Burger Dive, Smack Shack and The Lexington. According to the release, Burger Dive serves a variety of bar snacks and burgers made from a “custom grind in a fun, dive bar atmosphere.” Smack Shack is a casual seafood restaurant known for its signature lobster rolls and lobster boil with locations in Minneapolis, Rosedale Center, and the Minneapolis airport. The Lexington is an iconic restaurant in Saint Paul that originally opened in 1935. After a significant restoration, Thoma and Fitzgerald reopened the restaurant in 2017 with a menu featuring steakhouse classics served in an elegant dining room.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lloyd on this new project,” Thoma said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to expand outside of the Twin Cities and we can’t think of a better location or partner to work with.”

The news release also said Lloyd will be moving its office into the new Steel District office tower from the nearby CNA building. The office tower also will include a second-floor coffee shop and fitness center.

Tenants, including the restaurants, can begin moving in during early 2023. Lloyd says the Canopy by Hilton hotel will likely open 20 to 24 months after the start of construction, which could be this fall or early spring 2022.

