Washington High School senior to compete in Poetry Out Loud National Finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rahele Megosha is a senior at Washington High School, who graduates Sunday in Sioux Falls. She won the state Poetry Out Loud competition in March and advanced to the semifinals to compete against 54 students across the nation. She was picked as one of nine finalists to compete in the finals.

The finals are Thursday night at 6:00 PM. Because of the pandemic, they will be held virtually. You can watch the competition here. Each finalist submitted recordings of their recitations selected from an anthology of more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems. Judges will review and score recitations based on criteria like physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.

The national champion will win $20,000, second place will get $10,000, and third will get $5,000. Students in 4th through 9th place will still get $1,000 each. Each of the finalists’ schools will receive a $500 stipend.

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies. The South Dakota Arts Council receives a grant for Poetry Out Loud programming in the state and partners with Arts South Dakota and South Dakota Public Broadcasting for the state part of the competition.

