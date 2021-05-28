8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls boy is the proud new owner of a camper, thanks to Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Eight-year-old Blaine was surprised with the camper Thursday afternoon at Camping World.” Blaine was diagnosed with a brain tumor which qualified him for a wish.

His family says Blaine loves adventure and playing outside and this gift will keep his spirits bright.

“It’s something, I don’t wish upon anybody, but this is going to make it where we can leave medical stuff at home and be able to forget those times,” says Blaine’s mom Amanda Medalen.

Blaine’s wish is made possible by Adopt-A-Wish partners, Jeff and Tammie Broin. You can learn more about the Adopt-A-Wish program by going to wish.org.

