Authorities searching for South Dakota inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota authorities are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from his community service job in Sioux Falls Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Cameron Guenther did not have permission to leave and has been placed on escape status.

He is 22 years old and is serving sentences for distribution of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Guenther is 6′ 5″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you see him or know where he could be, contact law enforcement.

Leaving a job without permission constitutes second-degree escape, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

