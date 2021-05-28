Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Cities, states, businesses offer big vaccine incentives

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In some places, getting vaccinated could make you a millionaire.

Officials are trying all sorts of ways to encourage more people to get their COVID-19 shots, including lotteries with big bucks.

“I still can’t believe it. It was a crazy night,” said Abbigail Bugenske, who was Ohio’s first $1 million vaccine lottery winner. “I was screaming enough that my parents thought I was crying and that something was wrong.”

The state’s Vax-a-Million lottery has boosted vaccination rates across Ohio, and other states are taking notice.

“When other governors saw that this was working, you know, they reached out to us for information,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $50 gift cards with every shot and $1.5 million lottery jackpots for 10 winners.

“We’re making available the largest prizes of any state in America,” Newsom said.

Next week, CVS launches a sweepstake for those getting a shot. The prizes include cash, Super Bowl tickets, a European or Caribbean cruise or a long weekend in Bermuda.

New York City will send vaccine buses to the beach this holiday weekend.

“Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Walmart is planning vaccination sites inside schools.

Nearly 40% of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, but that means 60% are not.

Still, states are reopening.

New Jersey lifted most of its mask mandates this week, just in time for the start of summer.

“We’ve always targeted Memorial Day as when we hoped we’d be able to take our strongest steps on the path back to a fully open New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
Although classes are out at Northern State University, campus isn’t quiet yet. That’s because...
Upward Bound back on NSU campus after going virtual last year
Rosedale fire truck
Rosedale Hutterite Colony needs help for new fire equipment
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter had gun, ammo stockpile at house
The FBI says the three guns used in the San Jose shooting were legally obtained and registered.
San Jose shooting: FBI says guns legally obtained