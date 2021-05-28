Cold Morning, Storms this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a Freeze Warning in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. We’re starting off with some cold temperatures across parts of the region. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, we should warm up nicely later on today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a light wind.

Over the weekend, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms. Most of us should see some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday. We’ll be in the mid 60s Sunday with another chance of some pop-up storms.

For Memorial Day, we should warm back into the 70s for highs. We’re still looking at a slight chance for an afternoon storm. After that, it looks like we should stay mostly dry through next week. Highs will be in the 70s and some of us should crack the 80s by the end of next week.

