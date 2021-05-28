Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Cold Morning, Storms this Weekend

Temps Slowly Warming up
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a Freeze Warning in effect for parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. We’re starting off with some cold temperatures across parts of the region. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, we should warm up nicely later on today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a light wind.

Over the weekend, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms. Most of us should see some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday. We’ll be in the mid 60s Sunday with another chance of some pop-up storms.

For Memorial Day, we should warm back into the 70s for highs. We’re still looking at a slight chance for an afternoon storm. After that, it looks like we should stay mostly dry through next week. Highs will be in the 70s and some of us should crack the 80s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Spotty Showers, Thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Ends Late with a Potential Freeze North
On and off again rain is on the way for the holiday weekend.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Storms Return Tonight