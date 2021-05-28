COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Augustana Rolls In Opener Over Valdosta State

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Though it had been two years since the Augustana softball team had last played at Metro State’s Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver, the Vikings looked right at home on Friday afternoon in their first game at the NCAA Division Two College World Series.

After giving up a leadoff homerun to Valdosta State, Augustana pitcher Ashley Mickschl allowed no further hits or runs for the rest of the game while Kendall Cornick hit a pair of homeruns to lead the Vikings to a 10-1 victory over the Blazers Thursday morning in Denver.

The Vikings advance to the quarterfinals and will face Biola (CA) tomorrow at noon central time.

For a full game recap and reaction with Sports Director Mark Ovenden click on the video viewer above. You can read more about the game in Augustana’s official game release.

AUGUSTANA GAME RECAP

It was a dominating opening game for the Augustana softball team at the NCAA Championship. The top-seeded Vikings won 10-1 in a run-rule victory over Valdosta State Thursday afternoon in Denver, Colorado.

NSIC Player of the Year Kendall Cornick hit two home runs and tallied four RBI on her 2-for-4 day. In all, Augustana recorded 10 hits and took advantage of four Valdosta State errors in the win.

Augustana moves to 48-6 on the season while Valdosta State falls to 38-10.

Despite a lead-off home run, Ashley Mickschl pitched a gem for AU, giving up just one hit and one run while allowing two baserunners the entire game.

Morgan Hill led off the game with a home run into right-center field but from there it was all Augustana.

In the bottom of the first, Mary Pardo reached base on an error and stole second. Gracey Brink laid down a perfect bunt for a base hit that moved Pardo to third. Torri Chute then sent Pardo home on a fielder’s choice. Pardo scored on an error by the Blazer catcher.

Abby Lien then cleared the bases on a single into right field which scored both Brink and Chute for the 3-1 lead after the first inning.

In the third inning Delaney Young pushed Chute home on an RBI single into left-center for the 4-1 lead.

Cornick hit the first of her two home runs in the fourth inning with a home run down the left-field line. The two-run home run also scored Pardo for the 6-1 advantage.

While Mickschl continued to set-down VSU in order, Augustana tacked on two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Chute scored her third run of the day as Amanda Dickmeyer reached base via error. Bergen Lindner, who was pinch-running for Lien, scored as Olivia Hazelbaker singled to the shortstop.

It was then in the sixth inning that Cornick ended the game with a second home run down the left-field line, again bringing in Pardo.

Along with Cornick, Pardo and Lien each tallied two hits while Brink, Chute, Young and Hazelbaker totaled a hit each.

Mickschl’s gem consisted of six innings pitched, two strike outs, zero walks and just the lone hit. She pitched to nine ground outs and seven fly-ball outs. She picked up her nation’s leading 27th win in the circle.

Augustana returns to what can be considered the quarterfinal of the double elimination tournament on Friday with a noon (CT) first pitch. The Vikings face Biola.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.