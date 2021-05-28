COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Biola Shuts Augustana Down

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Augustana softball will have to take the hard way if they are to win a second consecutive NCAA Division Two National Championship.

The potent Viking offense couldn’t break through against Biola’s Paige Austin, who fired a complete game four-hitter to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Augie in the quarterfinals of the College World Series.

Augustana (48-7) falls into the elimination bracket and will face either West Chester or Grand Valley State tomorrow at 2:30 PM CST. Win that game and the Vikings will play again several hours later at 7:30.

Biola (24-14) broke through the pitcher’s dual in the 4th inning with a leadoff homerun from Kayla Neff. The Eagles picked up two more runs in the 7th on a Madison Blossey fielders choice.

Amanda Dickmeyer led the Vikings attack by going 2-3 at the plate. Ashley Mickschl worked 5.1 innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out six.

Check back with this page later as we’ll have Mark Ovenden’s recap from Denver with highlights and reaction. The full game recap from Augustana University is below.

AUGUSTANA GAME RECAP

Augustana (48-7) threatened in the bottom of the third inning as Dickmeyer hit a leadoff single into left field. Abbie Lund followed with a blooper into shallow left field for runners on first and second with no outs. However, the Biola defense got a pair of outs at third base on fielder’s choices and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

It was a scoreless game heading into the fourth inning when Kayla Neff lifted a flyball over the left-center fence to give Biola, the West Region Champions, a 1-0 lead.

The Vikings then threatened again in the bottom of the fifth, again started with a Dickmeyer single into left field. Lund pushed her to second base on a sacrifice bunt but she was stranded there to end the inning.

The Eagles (24-14) then tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to push the advantage to 3-0. Augustana got a runner on base in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t scratch a run across as it was just the second time all season it was shutout.

Dickmeyer concluded the game 2-for-3 while Lund and Torri Chute picked up the other two hits for AU. Elliot threw 5.1 innings giving up just four hits and one run. Amber Elliott came on for the final 1.2 innings here she gave up just one hit but was charged with two runs.

Augustana now faces the winner of West Chester and Grand Valley State at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday. A Viking win in that game, and AU will play again Saturday, this time at 7:30 p.m. (CT) against the winner of West Texas A&M and St. Anselm. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for opponent and game times.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.