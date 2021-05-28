Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Biola Shuts Augustana Down

Vikings on brink of elimination after 3-0 loss
Vikings fall at D2 College Softball World Series 3-0
Vikings fall at D2 College Softball World Series 3-0(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg, Mark Ovenden and AU Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - Augustana softball will have to take the hard way if they are to win a second consecutive NCAA Division Two National Championship.

The potent Viking offense couldn’t break through against Biola’s Paige Austin, who fired a complete game four-hitter to lead the Eagles to a 3-0 victory over Augie in the quarterfinals of the College World Series.

Augustana (48-7) falls into the elimination bracket and will face either West Chester or Grand Valley State tomorrow at 2:30 PM CST. Win that game and the Vikings will play again several hours later at 7:30.

Biola (24-14) broke through the pitcher’s dual in the 4th inning with a leadoff homerun from Kayla Neff. The Eagles picked up two more runs in the 7th on a Madison Blossey fielders choice.

Amanda Dickmeyer led the Vikings attack by going 2-3 at the plate. Ashley Mickschl worked 5.1 innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk and striking out six.

Check back with this page later as we’ll have Mark Ovenden’s recap from Denver with highlights and reaction. The full game recap from Augustana University is below.

AUGUSTANA GAME RECAP

In what could be a speed bump en route to a National Championship, the Augustana softball team fell 3-0 Friday afternoon to Biola University in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings continue in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) contest in a must-win scenario to continue the season.

The Viking offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the game, collecting just four hits and two coming from the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer. In contrast, Ashley Mickschl allowed just four hits in 5.1 innings of one-run ball.

Augustana (48-7) threatened in the bottom of the third inning as Dickmeyer hit a leadoff single into left field. Abbie Lund followed with a blooper into shallow left field for runners on first and second with no outs. However, the Biola defense got a pair of outs at third base on fielder’s choices and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

It was a scoreless game heading into the fourth inning when Kayla Neff lifted a flyball over the left-center fence to give Biola, the West Region Champions, a 1-0 lead.

The Vikings then threatened again in the bottom of the fifth, again started with a Dickmeyer single into left field. Lund pushed her to second base on a sacrifice bunt but she was stranded there to end the inning.

The Eagles (24-14) then tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to push the advantage to 3-0. Augustana got a runner on base in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t scratch a run across as it was just the second time all season it was shutout.

Dickmeyer concluded the game 2-for-3 while Lund and Torri Chute picked up the other two hits for AU. Elliot threw 5.1 innings giving up just four hits and one run. Amber Elliott came on for the final 1.2 innings here she gave up just one hit but was charged with two runs.

Augustana now faces the winner of West Chester and Grand Valley State at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday. A Viking win in that game, and AU will play again Saturday, this time at 7:30 p.m. (CT) against the winner of West Texas A&M and St. Anselm. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for opponent and game times.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Aberdeen Wings Goalie during 3-2 loss double overtime loss at Minot
Minot Stays Alive With Double Overtime Game Three Win Over Wings
Aberdeen Wings Goalie during 3-2 loss double overtime loss at Minot
Wings At Minot Game Three
Reaches Round of 16 at US Amateur
Toscano Named Summit League Golfer Of The Year
Jacks Drop Summit League Baseball Tournament Opener