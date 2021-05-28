Community Blood Bank seeking donors to help stabilize local supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to donors, like Rich Garnas, lives are saved every day.

“All the blood that is donated to the Community Blood Bank comes back to your community, so you’re helping yourself and your individual neighbors, who you may not even know, but it’s very gratifying,” Garnas said.

In addition to giving blood regularly, Garnas is a driver for the Community Blood Bank, as well as a proud Vietnam veteran.

“The first time I started donating was in basic training,” Garnas said. “The drill sergeant said ‘line it up,’ and we all looked at him like, ‘what are we doing?’ and he said, ‘we’re all going to donate blood.’”

But even with the generosity of folks like Rich, the Community Blood Bank needs more donors to stabilize the local supply.

“Just this last two weeks we’ve been going through beyond a critical appeal, we were severely critical for blood, meaning that we had less than 24 hour supply of blood on the shelves for our hospital patients.” Ken Versteeg, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank, said.

Because it takes about 72 hours to process donations before they can be used in a transfusion, it is critical to maintain the blood supply.

“We’ve really been concerned about how are we going to make it through the pandemic, knowing that not everybody wants to come out and give, and participate in a public event like this,” Versteeg said.

The signup sheet for Friday’s Lend an Arm Blood Drive was completely filled, and the hope is that that trend continues going forward.

“We’ve been blessed, we really have,” Versteeg said. “For the community to come out to come out like this and support the local blood needs, it’s beyond words, so we’re grateful for that.”

Garnas says he would encourage anyone considering donating to do so.

“It’s very fulfilling, please sign up,” Garnas said.

