Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mentoring Moment: Ten year relationship helps open career opportunities

A mentorship has been around for about ten years and has been beneficial for an aspiring...
A mentorship has been around for about ten years and has been beneficial for an aspiring student looking to develop the skills in a much-needed career field.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Archer Hoffpauir and his mentor Daren Anderson met about ten years ago. Archer was a young third-grade student still finding his way around the world but slowly realizing his interests. A paper he filled out years ago that helped match him with Anderson is still in pristine condition and the two reminisced over how that linked the two of them for the next decade. Archer is reluctant to answer some of the questions on the sheet he filled out as a kid, but it provided a good laugh between the two. Archer has plenty of mentor figures in his life, but Anderson has played a large role during his youth, through graduation, and now as he prepares for his first semester at Dakota State University pursuing a degree in Network Security and Administration.

Both Archer and Anderson share an interest in software and technology. Anderson is the president of Big D Technology Solutions and Archer began to find an interest in understanding what makes computers so special. Anderson’s experience has been beneficial for Archer to receive some expert advice, but also to have someone to listen to everyday issues.

“Everyone needs someone like that who they can talk to whether it be good or bad,” Archer said. “All of these similarities between us have just made that connection a lot easier.”

Anderson focuses on giving back to the community while maintaining his business. He has done so since 1999 when he first began mentoring. The big thing he says makes a difference in the community is giving your time. You can join the effort to help others in the community by becoming a mentor or meet someone that can impact a life by becoming a mentee.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
40-year-old Daniel Jordan Ulrich, from Sioux Falls, is facing three counts of third-degree...
Police: Suspect in three Sioux Falls burglaries left behind his cellphone
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitate
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run

Latest News

The Siouxland Renaissance Festival is returning to Sioux Falls for its 20th Anniversary.
20th Siouxland Renaissance Festival returns in June
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
8-year-old Sioux Falls Make-A-Wish recipient receives new camper
Sioux Falls tattoo
Tattoo businesses buzzing as national trend hits Sioux Falls
Wild Water West, Sioux Falls pools to open Friday as lifeguard hiring continues