Mentoring Moment: Ten year relationship helps open career opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Archer Hoffpauir and his mentor Daren Anderson met about ten years ago. Archer was a young third-grade student still finding his way around the world but slowly realizing his interests. A paper he filled out years ago that helped match him with Anderson is still in pristine condition and the two reminisced over how that linked the two of them for the next decade. Archer is reluctant to answer some of the questions on the sheet he filled out as a kid, but it provided a good laugh between the two. Archer has plenty of mentor figures in his life, but Anderson has played a large role during his youth, through graduation, and now as he prepares for his first semester at Dakota State University pursuing a degree in Network Security and Administration.

Both Archer and Anderson share an interest in software and technology. Anderson is the president of Big D Technology Solutions and Archer began to find an interest in understanding what makes computers so special. Anderson’s experience has been beneficial for Archer to receive some expert advice, but also to have someone to listen to everyday issues.

“Everyone needs someone like that who they can talk to whether it be good or bad,” Archer said. “All of these similarities between us have just made that connection a lot easier.”

Anderson focuses on giving back to the community while maintaining his business. He has done so since 1999 when he first began mentoring. The big thing he says makes a difference in the community is giving your time. You can join the effort to help others in the community by becoming a mentor or meet someone that can impact a life by becoming a mentee.

