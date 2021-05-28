Avera Medical Minute
Minot Stays Alive With Double Overtime Game Three Win Over Wings

Game four tomorrow night after 3-2 loss shrinks Aberdeen’s series lead to 2-1
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Wings stay in North Dakota will last longer than they would have preferred.

Cade Stibbe’s winner at 16:26 of double overtime kept the Minot Minotauros alive in their Central Division Semifinal Robertson Cup playoff series with the Wings, delivering a 3-2 game three victory that cuts Aberdeen’s lead to 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

The Wings will look to close out the Tauros again tomorrow night in game four in Minot at 7 PM.

Jake Goldowski scored the first goal of the game at 16:21 of the second period, sending Aberdeen into the intermission up 1-0. Logan Anderson scored just 16 seconds into the third period to tie the game followed about seven minutes later by Brett Roloson’s go-ahead goal. The Wings got the equalizer with just under six minutes left, though, as Will Arquiett scored.

Jake Sibell stopped 47 of the 50 shots he faced while Minot goalie Keenan Rancier saved 69 shots.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

