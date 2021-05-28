Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is pushing back against a report in Politico detailing a trip she made to a GOP governors conference.

According to Politico, Noem flew with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on his private jet to the Republican Governors Association spring meeting in Nashville this week.

Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury told Dakota News Now on Friday his office had no comment on whether Noem flew to the event with Lindell.

The Politico report says Lindell was able to attend the event as a guest of Noem’s, but Fury said that was not the case.

The report also says Lindell was kicked out of the event after he promised to confront Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about why they aren’t pushing to overturn the 2020 election results in their states. Lindell then left the conference, leaving Noem to find her own way home. Fury says Noem was never stuck in Nashville.

Lindell has continued to make assertions that the November 2020 presidential election was rigged. He is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion for false claims about the reliability of the company’s voting machines.

Lindell has appeared with Noem at other Republican events this year. Earlier this month, he hosted a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell to launch his new social media platform. He said he chose to host the rally in South Dakota because of how Governor Kristi Noem handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not illegal in South Dakota for public officials to accept gifts like flights on private jets. But when asked about such gifts, Fury said Gov. Noem follows the law and reimburses for flights when appropriate.

