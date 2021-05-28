Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet

(KSFY)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s office is pushing back against a report in Politico detailing a trip she made to a GOP governors conference.

According to Politico, Noem flew with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on his private jet to the Republican Governors Association spring meeting in Nashville this week.

Noem’s Communications Director Ian Fury told Dakota News Now on Friday his office had no comment on whether Noem flew to the event with Lindell.

The Politico report says Lindell was able to attend the event as a guest of Noem’s, but Fury said that was not the case.

The report also says Lindell was kicked out of the event after he promised to confront Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp about why they aren’t pushing to overturn the 2020 election results in their states. Lindell then left the conference, leaving Noem to find her own way home. Fury says Noem was never stuck in Nashville.

Lindell has continued to make assertions that the November 2020 presidential election was rigged. He is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion for false claims about the reliability of the company’s voting machines.

Lindell has appeared with Noem at other Republican events this year. Earlier this month, he hosted a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell to launch his new social media platform. He said he chose to host the rally in South Dakota because of how Governor Kristi Noem handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not illegal in South Dakota for public officials to accept gifts like flights on private jets. But when asked about such gifts, Fury said Gov. Noem follows the law and reimburses for flights when appropriate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction, high-speed pursuit
Rendering of The Steel District (Lloyd Companies)
Twin Cities restaurateurs opening 3 restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls
Jenerou's vehicle following his arrest Wednesday. Police say the car matches the description...
Police make arrest involving car matching description of Sioux Falls hit-and-run
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
Although classes are out at Northern State University, campus isn’t quiet yet. That’s because...
Upward Bound back on NSU campus after going virtual last year
Rosedale fire truck
Rosedale Hutterite Colony needs help for new fire equipment
Young Professionals Network (YPN) focuses on linking up future business leaders that show a...
Sioux Falls’ YPN supports burgeoning business community