OYO Starting an herb garden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are talking about how to properly set up an herb garden!

Doug says there are a couple of different groupings of herbs that are important. The first grouping is Mediterranean. These are herbs that like more arid conditions and less water. Some examples are oregano and lavender.

The second grouping is moisture-loving herbs. Some of those include cilantro, chives, and basil.

Some herbs are also good at repelling certain insects like aphids and mosquitoes.

