Rosedale Hutterite Colony needs help for new fire equipment

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The volunteer fire department for the Rosedale Hutterite Colony in Hanson County has started a GoFundMe page to help with new equipment. They are in desperate need of a new grass-brush rig, along with other equipment.

The Rosedale fire department not only fights fires in their community but also helps neighboring towns like Alexandria and Mitchell.

Rosedale Colony’s volunteer fire department started 20 years ago after their community had a few fires, and fire stations from other areas took a long time to respond.

They established their own department through the state and have gotten a few grants in the past to get equipment, but they’re running into problems raising funds for a new vehicle.

“Personal protective equipment is fairly easy to get federal grants for, but equipment like fire tracks or grass rigs, hard to do,” said George Waldner, Rosedale Fire Department Chief. “We have applied multiple times, but we seem to get rejected.”

For members of the Rosedale Colony, getting a new rig could mean the difference between saving a burning house or watching it burn.

“It’s for the community, you know how South Dakota is, South Dakota can be dry,” said volunteer firefighter Dennis Waldner. “The past couple of years, we had fires, we were called on fires, the old truck we had it just didn’t work out anymore.”

A new grass rig is not the only piece of equipment they need.

“I can’t stress it enough, it will go into the grass rig and air-pack tanks, ours are at the end of life, at the end of this year they won’t fill them anymore, so these two items are desperate for us right now.”

No matter how much money they raise on their GoFundMe campaign, the Rosedale volunteer fire department plans to help everyone they can in their community and those around them.

For more information on the GoFundMe campaign click here.

