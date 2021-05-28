Avera Medical Minute
Sanford health ends one of South Dakota’s largest COVID vaccine clinics

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was the last day of vaccinations at the Sanford Imaginetics building as the health system move to solely vaccinating at their primary care and acute care clinics.

Sanford Health officials say that the conclusion of this vaccine site is not a bad thing as its end shows how far the state has come when it comes to administering the vaccine.

As vaccination rates continue to climb in South Dakota, Sanford says the need for the larger facility is no longer necessary.

“We’ve been able to invite all of our patients through including the 12–17-year olds, so the demand is not as much because we’ve already been able to vaccinate so many people,” said Sanford Health Executive Director Terri Carlson.

Almost half of all the state’s population has now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As more people continue to get vaccinated, many see it as a chance for life to soon return to normal.

“I think we’re getting there obviously we still have to wear some mask but I think even next school year we could be back to normal,” says Sanford patient Jeffrey Worth.

All South Dakotans 12-years-old and over are now eligible for the vaccine, so Sanford Health officials are advising everyone to get their shot as soon as they are able.

