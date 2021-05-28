Shuttle service available for Memorial Day service at new Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a Memorial Day program and ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the new State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota Radio Group, a Pierre-based company will help get people to it.

Jess Marlow with River Cities Public Transit says parking at the cemetery is very limited.

People are encouraged to meet at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building at 1600 W. Russell Street in Sioux Falls to take one of the River Cities buses to and from the event.

Marlow says bus rides to the event will start at noon and will run until 1:45 pm.

Monday’s ceremony at the new South Dakota Veterans Cemetery begins at 2:00 pm.

Construction of the initial phase of the cemetery is complete.

The first interments are scheduled to begin next week.

The cemetery project was funded through a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration, as well as general funds from the State of South Dakota.

The cemetery will be owned by the State of South Dakota and operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

