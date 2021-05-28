Sioux Falls’ YPN supports burgeoning business community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Young Professionals Network (YPN) focuses on linking up future business leaders that show a desire to grow professionally and develop the skills needed to succeed. With nearly 1,000 members aged 21-39, the organization is still growing as a program of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. Holly Rader and Josh Muckenhirn, two leaders behind the organization, discussed what it has done for the Sioux Falls community and what else can be accomplished within an area that has been recognized as the best in the country for future business leaders.

