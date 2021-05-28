Spotty Showers, Thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The calendar might say its the end of May, but it’s certainly felt more like Fall with temperatures a good 15 to 30 degrees below average. We’ll have another cool night ahead and unseasonably cool day for our Saturday, but then temperatures will start to trend upward as we head into next week. Also Tuesday marks the first day of Meteorological Summer!

TONIGHT: The area of low pressure that brought the rain Thursday is out of here and higher pressure will keep us mostly dry tonight. Clouds will increase from west to east as a front approaches from the west. This will bring a chance of a showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight along and west of the Missouri River. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph east and 10-20 mph west. Lows fall back into the upper 30s to mid 40s, so frost is not expected.

SATURDAY: The front will push east and we’ll continue to see the chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will diminish Saturday night and mostly be confined to areas along and east of I-29. Winds will be breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will remain unseasonably cool, in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows will only fall back into the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Most of the area will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky, but the front hangs up a bit along the South Dakota/Minnesota Border, which means we could see some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along and east of I-29. Chances for that will diminish into Sunday night as higher pressure settles in. Winds remain rather light out of the S and SW near the front and W to NW behind the front. Highs will be in the 60s east and 70s north and west.

MEMORIAL DAY: The good news is that the models have trended drier for Memorial Day. A few models want to show a few pop-up showers in the afternoon for the eastern half of the area, but with drier air in place, I am dropping rain chances for now. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a light and variable wind. Lows fall back into the 50s with some scattered clouds.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks rather pleasant with a few extra clouds. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of a weak system that looks to spell some scattered showers Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Winds will be out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

THURSDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND: We’re watching the potential for some very warm temperatures to return. The good news as of now is that we’ll be mostly dry and humidity levels don’t look to be all that bad as of now, but as always we’ll watch the model trends in the coming days. As of now, highs are likely to get well into the 80s with 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

