Toscano Named Summit League Golfer Of The Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State women’s golfer Teresa Toscano was named the Summit League Golfer of the Year Thursday. Votes by the league’s head coaches determined the award.

Toscano became the Jackrabbits’ second Summit League Women’s Golfer of the Year honoree after an incredible season that was highlighted by capturing the Summit League individual title. Megan Mingo earned the award in 2017.

The Summit League Championship MVP was set to be the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer in the Division I era to compete at the NCAA Regionals before the event was cancelled due to inclement weather and the course being deemed not of championship-caliber after heavy and persistent rain fall.

Toscano wrapped up her career at the Let Them Play Classic, which was organized by Barstool Sports to allow participants, whose seasons were abruptly cut short due the cancellation of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, an opportunity to play. Toscano placed 20th in an elite 47-player field with a 7-over 223 (73-75-75).

The Huelva, Spain native posted a 72.35 stroke average this season and recorded an 8-over 224 (75-75-74) to win Summit League Championship by two strokes. Toscano was named to the All-Tournament Team and All-Summit League First Team.

She finished inside the top-10 in seven events she competed in this season. Toscano captured five individual titles, finished runner-up and tied for seventh. Throughout her career, she claimed nine individual titles. The senior’s 73.54 career stroke average tops SDSU’s all-time list. Additionally, Toscano owns career records in top-five finishes (23), top-10 finishes (32), 18-hole score (64), 36-hole score (131), and 54-hole score (212).

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.