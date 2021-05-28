Avera Medical Minute
Upward Bound back on NSU campus after going virtual last year

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although classes are out at Northern State University, campus isn’t quiet yet. That’s because of a number of high school students learning about options for their academic futures.

Upward Bound helps area high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds navigate the rest of their secondary education, as well as take a look at what college would be like for them. Director Jennie Thompson said while many students know what college is, they may not know how to plan for it or why they should consider it.

“It’s an option, but a lot of times they don’t know what the options are. What questions to ask, whether or not it fits their lifestyle. Whether or not in-person at a traditional institutions is a fit, versus online or technical.” said Thompson.

Having been online last year due to the pandemic, the program is back in-person for it’s summer program. And while they made do with what they could, Thompson said part of exploring what college would be like for the students starts on campus.

“And the whole goal is to give them a true college experience. So they’re living in the dorms with a roommate, they’re going through that process. They eat here at the Den.”

Thompson said this past year has impacted what students are looking for in their academic future. But said it’s important to keep classes like this going and make students aware, as for some it may be their best resource in planning for the future.

“A lot of these smaller schools, they either don’t have a school counselor, or their school counselor is handling the entire school body. And so they don’t necessarily have the time to to talk on these specific points.” said Thompson.

