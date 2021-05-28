Weather delays opening of Sioux Falls pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The start of pool season in Sioux Falls has had a setback, thanks to the weather.

All outdoor pools in Sioux Falls will remain closed Friday, May 28, due to cool temperatures.

Friday was supposed to be opening day for several pools in the city.

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center, Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center, and the Pioneer Spray Park are all ready for summer fun, when summer-like weather returns.

The openings of Frank Olson Pool, Kuehn Park Pool, and McKennan Wading Pool have been delayed up to 10 days, until they can hire additional lifeguards.

The Midco Aquatic Center remains open.

Midco Aquatic Center location and hours:

1601 South Western Avenue.

Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 noon–5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.