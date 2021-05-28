Wild Water West, Sioux Falls pools to open Friday as lifeguard hiring continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City pools in Sioux Falls and Wild Water West are set to open for the season on Friday, although both are still looking to hire more lifeguards.

The following city pools will open Friday:

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Midco® Aquatic Center

Pioneer Spray Park

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

Frank Olson Pool, Kuehn Park Pool, and McKennan Wading Pool are anticipated to open in the next seven to ten days dependent upon hiring additional lifeguards.

Seasonal pay for lifeguards at city pools has increased to $13.50 per hour. For more information visit siouxfalls.org/parks-jobs .

Wild Water West is also set to open its doors Friday. The water park is still looking to hire lifeguards and pit crew staff for the season. Starting pay for lifeguards is $12.50 an hour. Pit crew members start at $10 an hour. You can apply in person or online at wildwaterwest.com.

