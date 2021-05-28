Avera Medical Minute
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.

Police say the incident started around 11:30 Friday morning.

Employees at a storage facility on East 41st Street saw some suspicious activity and believed a man was selling drugs.

When police officers arrived, they found the man suspected of dealing drugs. He started fighting with officers when they tried to arrest him for warrants. The man was able to get into a truck and sped away.

A woman driving a white car was also believed to be involved in the drug activity.

When officers tried to detain her, she drove her car toward the officer. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being struck by her car.

Police pursued the woman through east-central Sioux Falls and into the downtown area. The chase ended when the woman crashed her car into a parking meter at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue.

The woman ran from the crash but was soon caught.

Officers say she had methamphetamine and marijuana.

Tabetha Sue Morris, 37, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Eluding, Hit and Run, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Marijuana.

Police have not found the man involved in the drug activity. The investigation is still ongoing.

