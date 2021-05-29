Augustana At Altitude Has Been A Championship Combination
Vikings hope to take advantage of thin air in Denver at College World Series
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - By trade the Augustana softball team has never been short on power hitting.
Take them to a mile above sea level and, in the thin air of Denver at the NCAA Division Two College World Series, the Vikings hope it is a championship winning combination.
Again.
Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.