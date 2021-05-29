Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Augustana At Altitude Has Been A Championship Combination

Vikings hope to take advantage of thin air in Denver at College World Series
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - By trade the Augustana softball team has never been short on power hitting.

Take them to a mile above sea level and, in the thin air of Denver at the NCAA Division Two College World Series, the Vikings hope it is a championship winning combination.

Again.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Cameron Guenther left his community service job Thursday without permission.
Authorities searching for South Dakota inmate
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

South Dakota State Athletics
SDSU Eliminates Omaha Before Falling in 11 To ORU
Augustana Vikings Athletics
Augustana Drops Central Region Baseball Opener
Vikings hope to take advantage of thin air
Augie Loves Altitude
Meets in Sturgis, Spearfish & Rapid City
State Track Underway In Black Hills