Augustana Drops Central Region Baseball Opener

WARRENSBURG, MO (Dakota News Now) - After jumping out to a quick lead in its NCAA Central Regional opener, the No. 12-ranked Augustana baseball team fell behind and had to claw back, ultimately falling 8-6 against the Southern Arkansas Muleriders.

However, the Vikings are not done in the double-elimination regional and will play again Saturday.

The Vikings struck first with a three-spot in the bottom of the third. Junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz led the inning off with a moonshot over the center field wall, his eighth longball of the year, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

After one-out singles from sophomore outfielder Carter Howell and freshman infielder Max Mosser, junior catcher Will Olson came to the plate with runners at second and third with two outs and delivered a clutch two-run single to center field to put Augustana up 3-0.

The lead, however, evaporated quickly as the Muleriders tallied a five-spot in the top of the fourth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and grand slam.

The seesaw battle continued in the bottom of the frame as the Viking tied the game at 5-5. Senior infielder Christian Kuzemka singled to start the inning and moved to third on a one-out double from junior infielder JT Mix. Kuzemka then scored on a Howell sacrifice fly and Mix scampered home on a throwing error by the Mulerider first baseman.

Tied 5-5, Southern Arkansas scored once in the top of the fifth and once in the top of the seventh to take a 7-5 lead. The Vikings cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.

After a scoreless eighth, the Muleriders tallied an insurance run on a solo homer in the top of the ninth moving the score to 8-6.

Down two in the bottom of the ninth, the Vikings rallied and put two runners in scoring position with one out, however, saw the game end on a frozen-rope lineout.

On the mound, sophomore righty Ryan Jares tossed 4.2 innings and handed the ball to senior lefty Koby Bishop for the final 4.1 innings.

At the plate, junior infielder Jordan Barth tallied two hits while every other Viking starter had one.

Up Next

The Vikings face a must-win situation Saturday morning and will take on the No. 6 seed in the tournament Henderson State at 11 a.m. at Crane Stadium at Tompkins Field in Warrensburg, Missouri.

