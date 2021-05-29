First ever “King of the Cities” flag football tournament features $1700 prize

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight teams gathered at Roosevelt’s fields on Saturday to take part in the first-ever “King of the Cities” flag football tournament.

Teams came from all over to take their shot at winning the $1700 prize, including Brookings, Watertown, and even Minneapolis.

Carlos Jackson is the founder of the tournament. He is originally from California and football was a way for him to get acclimated to the area.

“Coming here I didn’t know anybody, didn’t really have friends. I played football but that was it. I didn’t really hang out with people after football, but I was just trying to get in my realm of being in a new area,” Jackson said.

After a year of dealing with COVID Jackson thought this tournament would be perfect to bring people together.

“Getting out and actually getting to come and play again since we’ve been locked up for so long it’s a chance to come out and get active,” Jackson said.

There was a wide age range of participants, including 40-year-old Raymond Kidd, from Minneapolis.

“It’s a great opportunity to travel and have that comradery with the guys,” Kidd said.

Throughout the tournament, there was some great competition.

“We get rough here and there. We’ll have some wrap-ups but for the most part, everybody loves the competitiveness,” Javier Sanchez said, a tournament participant.

Jackson tells Dakota News Now that he hopes to keep this tournament going every year and to see more tournaments like it pop up.

