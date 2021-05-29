Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Last Nerd Standing’ 3-day gaming competition begins in Sioux Falls

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gamers from near and far came to Nrdvana Consignment and Collectibles on Friday night to try to win the title of “Last Nerd Standing” and the PlayStation 5 that comes along with it.

Over the weekend, gamers will not have to rely solely on their own strength as food, snacks, and energy drinks are all available at the event.

The competition will be following strict rules, making it very hard to win the title.

Shop owner Patrick Wilson says “We are limiting both bathroom breaks and smoke breaks, we don’t want people to be sleeping outside or in the bathroom, so we’re requiring that you stay awake and stay active.”

Not everyone will have to stay awake all night though as Nrdvana will offer several small competitions with rewards that could earn some competitors much-needed sleep.

Several gamers say they are ready to go as long as they need to in order to win the competition.

“I have problems with sleep as it is so I might as well use my weakness as my strength this weekend, I’ve got plenty of distractions to keep me going so I think I can make it,” says participant Andrew Dedula.

Bradley Eggleston, who is also competing, says “I figure I’ll be awake until at least tomorrow at midnight, I don’t know how much after that I can last though.”

The competition is planned to go until there is only one person left standing, but if two people make it all the way until Monday night at 6:00 PM they will then split the prize and title.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Cameron Guenther left his community service job Thursday without permission.
Authorities searching for South Dakota inmate
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Summer events face volunteer shortage in Sioux Falls
Summer events face volunteer shortage in Sioux Falls
Parade of Homes highlights need for housing in Sioux Falls Area
Parade of Homes highlights need for housing in Sioux Falls Area
LifeScape recently opened what the organization is calling a continuum home to help adults...
LifeScape Continuum Home helps adults through transition period in life
Falls Park near downtown Sioux Falls
ADA Transition Plan guides city’s plan for future