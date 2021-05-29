‘Last Nerd Standing’ 3-day gaming competition begins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gamers from near and far came to Nrdvana Consignment and Collectibles on Friday night to try to win the title of “Last Nerd Standing” and the PlayStation 5 that comes along with it.

Over the weekend, gamers will not have to rely solely on their own strength as food, snacks, and energy drinks are all available at the event.

The competition will be following strict rules, making it very hard to win the title.

Shop owner Patrick Wilson says “We are limiting both bathroom breaks and smoke breaks, we don’t want people to be sleeping outside or in the bathroom, so we’re requiring that you stay awake and stay active.”

Not everyone will have to stay awake all night though as Nrdvana will offer several small competitions with rewards that could earn some competitors much-needed sleep.

Several gamers say they are ready to go as long as they need to in order to win the competition.

“I have problems with sleep as it is so I might as well use my weakness as my strength this weekend, I’ve got plenty of distractions to keep me going so I think I can make it,” says participant Andrew Dedula.

Bradley Eggleston, who is also competing, says “I figure I’ll be awake until at least tomorrow at midnight, I don’t know how much after that I can last though.”

The competition is planned to go until there is only one person left standing, but if two people make it all the way until Monday night at 6:00 PM they will then split the prize and title.

