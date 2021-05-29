SDSU Eliminates Omaha Before Falling in 11 To ORU

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - OMAHA RECAP

South Dakota State pitchers Drew Beazley and Brett Mogen combined on a three-hit shutout and the Jackrabbit offense received production up and down its lineup in defeating Omaha, 7-0, Friday morning at Tal Anderson Field to stay alive in the Summit League Baseball Championship.

The Jackrabbits, 15-31 overall, will play the loser of the afternoon game between North Dakota State and Oral Roberts in another elimination game at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the title series on Saturday.

SDSU began to put the pressure on the host Mavericks with a two-run second inning. After back-to-back walks to Derek Hackman and Landon Badger to start the inning, both runners moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Max to set the table for Avery Mellman, who delivered a two-run single to left-center.

The Jackrabbit lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth inning, when Landon Badger led off with a single against Maverick starter Joey Machado, and came around to score on an infield single by Jordan Sagedahl.

Beazley worked the first five innings for SDSU, striking out five, walking three and surrendering three hits. Omaha loaded the bases in the second inning on a single and pair of walks, but Beazley worked out of the jam thanks to a pair of strikeouts and shortstop Luke Ira leaping to snare a liner headed to left field for the final out of the frame.

The Jackrabbits tacked on three more runs with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Five consecutive batters reached after two were out; Sagedahl scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ira for the first run and Ryan McDonald added a two-run single to center that plated Reece Anderson and Jess Bellows.

Anderson, who was 3-for-4 to lead SDSU’s 12-hit effort, accounted for the final run with an RBI single in the ninth.

Brett Mogen retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, issuing only a leadoff walk in the ninth, to earn the save with four shutout innings. The senior right-hander struck out three.

McDonald, Badger and Sagedahl all finished with two hits.

NOTES

SDSU improved to 2-0 against Omaha in Summit League tournament games, with both victories by shutout (8-0 in 2016)

Omaha leads the all-time series, 91-84-1

SDSU upped its all-time Summit League tournament record to 18-20 and the Jackrabbits have won at least one game in all 11 of their tournament appearances

The Jackrabbits recorded double figures in hits for the first time in 14 games

The bottom third of the SDSU lineup – Mellman (1-for-4), Sagedahl (2-for-4) and Anderson (3-for-4) – combined to go 6-for-12 at the plate

Beazley pitched the front end of a combined shutout for the third time season, including the second time against Omaha

Mogen has tossed 8 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three appearances at the Summit League Baseball Championship, dating back to 2019

Mogen has notched saves in each of his last two appearances

Mogen made his 72nd career appearance to move into sole possession of third place on the SDSU charts, breaking a tie with Gary Olechoski (71 appearances from 2003-06)

ORAL ROBERTS RECAP

Top-seeded Oral Roberts scored twice in the top of the 11th inning, fending off South Dakota State for a 5-3 victory Friday night t Tal Anderson Field ato advance to the title series of the Summit League Baseball Championship.

The Golden Eagles, who were on the brink of elimination after suffering a 5-0 loss to North Dakota State earlier in the day, improved to 30-22 overall and will face the Bison for the championship Saturday afternoon. SDSU had its season end with a 15-32 overall record.

Jordan Wiley started the game-winning rally with a single to open the 11th against SDSU reliever Ryan Bourassa. After moving to second on a sacrifice bunt and taking third on a flyout, Wiley scored when Anthony Martinez’s chopper up the middle bounced over the outstretched glove of Bourassa and through the infield for a single. Martinez later scored on a double down the left-field line by Joshua Cox.

ORU closer Adam Scoggins, who entered the game in the eighth, struck out the side in the bottom of the 11th to seal the Golden Eagle victory.

SDSU battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game. After ORU scored three unearned runs in the top of the second inning, the Jackrabbits countered with a run of their own in the home half of the frame. Carson Max and Avery Mellman hit consecutive one-out singles before Reece Anderson dropped down a bunt, on which the ensuing throw to first base was off the mark, allowing Max to score.

The game remained 3-1 until the eighth, when the Jackrabbits knotted the game. Max again jump-started the rally with a leadoff double to the left-center gap. Pinch-hitter Wyatt Andersen walked and Drake Frazier loaded the bases by greeting Scoggins with a pinch-hit single to right. Max scored his second run of the game when Scoggins mishandled a comebacker off the bat of Jess Bellows and SDSU tied the game when Luke Ira’s flare to shallow right field fell in between two defenders, allowing pinch-runner Garrett Stout scored, although the Golden Eagles did record an out at second base on the play.

Bourassa and Scoggins matched zeroes through the ninth and 10th innings. In matching his longest outing of the season, Bourassa struck out five over 5 2/3 innings.

Scoggins struck out nine batters over 3 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. ORU pitchers combined for 23 strikeouts on the night as starter Evan Kowalski fanned nine over five innings and Colten Weber added five K’s in 2 1/3 innings as the first Golden Eagle reliever.

Jackrabbit starter Adam Mazur settled into a groove after the shaky second inning, finishing with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

SDSU held a 10-8 advantage in hits, with Max and Derek Hackman leading the way with two hits apiece. ORU’s eight hits came from eight different players.

NOTES

ORU finished with an 8-2 advantage in the season series and has won all 15 Summit League tournament games against the Jackrabbits

SDSU dropped to 18-21 in 11 Summit League tournament appearances, including a 2-2 mark in extra-inning contests

Mazur moved into sixth place on the SDSU single-season strikeouts chart with 88, moving past Nic McCay (83 strikeouts in 2019), Blake Treinen (84 strikeouts in 2011) and Pete Torgerson (84 strikeouts in 1989)

Bourassa finished the season with 65 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings

The SDSU pitching staff held the opposition to a combined .198 batting average in the three tournament games

Of the Jackrabbits’ 26 hits in the tournament, 24 were singles and Max had the only two extra-base hits (both doubles)

