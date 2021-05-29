Second Half of Memorial Day Weekend Looking Better, Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some of us dealt with scattered rain showers on our Saturday, but everyone dealt with a good deal of cloud cover and unseasonably cool temperatures. The good news is that the second half of the holiday weekend is looking warmer and better, but the main story will be the rising heat levels in the forecast later this upcoming week.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the night as a system tracks east across the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. Otherwise, skies remain mostly cloudy with a S wind at 10-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph late. Lows fall back into the mid 40s to low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: While the system tracks east, a weak upper-level wave will slide by and keep a chance of a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around mainly along and east of the I-29 corridor and the James River Valley. West of there, expect a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph, but west of the James River valley, winds will shift to the NW. Highs range from the 60s east to the 70s west. Everyone will see a mainly clear sky Sunday night as higher pressure settles in. Lows fall back into the 40s, which would be about 5-8 degrees below average.

MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day itself looks great with plenty of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Winds will be rather light and humidity levels will be comfortable as well. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the mid 40s to low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: It’ll be another pleasant day with some extra cloud cover, but still expect a partly cloudy sky. A weak shortwave could spark a few pop-up scattered afternoon and evening showers for northern and central South Dakota, but chances are on the lower side as of now. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: The shortwave will track east and that will keep some clouds around but no showers are expected. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a S wind at 5-15 mph. Highs a little warmer, in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: Models are indicating a big ridge to build in the jet stream and combining that with a lot of sunshine and a strong southerly breeze will result in very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s Thursday with everyone expecting 90s over the weekend. There is a chance of seeing some upper 90s in spots. While humidity levels won’t be all that high, please keep those heat safety tips we always talk about in mind if you do plan to be outside for long periods of time.

