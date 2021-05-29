Avera Medical Minute
STATE A TRACK & FIELD: West Central Girls & SF Christian Boys Cruise To Team Titles

Chargers win second title in four years, Trojans claim first crown since 2002
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday in Spearfish at the State A Track & Field meet belonged to the West Central Trojan girls and the boys of Sioux Falls Christian.

Though they weren’t part of the three-way tie for first place after day one, the West Central girls emerged on the final day with four titles, including championships in the Long Jump & 200 Meter Dash for senior Averi Schmeichel, to claim their first state championship since 2002.

Meanwhile the Sioux Falls Christian boys won their second team title since 2017 by taking first place in six of the eight race and relay events on Saturday.

Team standings are listed below. Click on the video viewer above for highlights (NOTE-due to broadcast restriction we cannot post some of our highlights from our newscast).

Final Team Standings
Final Team Standings
