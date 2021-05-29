STATE A TRACK & FIELD: West Central Girls & SF Christian Boys Cruise To Team Titles

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday in Spearfish at the State A Track & Field meet belonged to the West Central Trojan girls and the boys of Sioux Falls Christian.

Though they weren’t part of the three-way tie for first place after day one, the West Central girls emerged on the final day with four titles, including championships in the Long Jump & 200 Meter Dash for senior Averi Schmeichel, to claim their first state championship since 2002.

Meanwhile the Sioux Falls Christian boys won their second team title since 2017 by taking first place in six of the eight race and relay events on Saturday.

Final Team Standings (Dakota News Now)

