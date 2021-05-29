STATE AA TRACK & FIELD: Lincoln Boys Win Fifth Straight Crown While O’Gorman & Brandon Valley Girls Are Co-Champions

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State AA Boys & Girls Track & Field team championships were each decided by the final event of the day.

Holding a half point lead over Sioux Falls city rival Roosevelt, the Lincoln Patriots clinched their fifth straight team championship by winning the 4x400 relay (team comprised of Philip Baker, Andrew Martens, Chase Johnson & Gavin Fischer) in 3:21.84. Roosevelt was third in that final relay (3:25.22).

Though Yankton would claim the 4x400 girls’ relay in 3:59.85, it’s what happened behind them that led to a dramatic finish. Prior to the event Brandon Valley led with 118 points followed by Lincoln (117) and O’Gorman (116). Down the stretch the Knights team, anchored by freshman Mahli Abdouch, passed Brandon Valley to finish in second behind the Gazelles by just .01 seconds. Brandon Valley finished third in the relay and, by virtue of finishing higher than the Lynx, O’Gorman got eight team points to vault past Lincoln and into a tie for first with Brandon Valley (who received six points for their third place finish).

The Knights and Lynx are co-State Champions each with a total of 124 points. It’s Brandon Valley’s second team title since 2018 and the first ever for O’Gorman.

Full team results are listed below.

(NOTE-Due to broadcast restrictions we are not allowed to post highlights we ran during our newscasts).

Final Team Results (Dakota News Now)

Final Team Results (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.