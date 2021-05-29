Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Colman-Egan Girls Fly To Title While Hanson Boys Edge Viborg-Hurley

Hawks win first championship since 2002 while Beavers dethrone defending boys’ state champs
Hawks win first title since 2002
Hawks win first title since 2002(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Colman-Egan girls soared to their first State B Track & Field team title since 2002 it took the Hanson Beaver boys’ team until the final race to secure their crown and dethrone the defending champions.

With a win in the final event of the day, the 4x400 meter relay, Hanson (Isaac Tuschen, Noah Price, Sutton Dewald & Thailan Hallman) got ten team points to vault past defending champion Viborg-Hurley, winning the team title with 79 points to the Cougars 78. Hanson’s Hallman also won the 800 meter run in 1:57.89.

The girls’ side of things had far less drama as Colman-Egan dominated proceedings. The Hawks won three more events on Saturday (Long Jump to Olivia Baumberger, 800 meter run to Reese Luze & 4x100 relay to team of Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee & Josie Mousel).

Full team standings are listed below.

(NOTE-due to broadcast restrictions we are not allowed to show highlights from our sportscast.)

Final team standings
Final team standings(Dakota News Now)
Final team standings
Final team standings(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Cameron Guenther left his community service job Thursday without permission.
Authorities searching for South Dakota inmate
South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet

Latest News

Vikings eliminated from College World Series with 9-4 loss
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: West Texas A&M Ends Augustana’s Season
State A Track-Day 2
Tigers defeat Washington 3-2
Harrisburg Rallies Past Washington To Win State A Baseball Title
Augustana Vikings Athletics
Augustana Eliminated From Central Region Baseball Tournament
Vikings enjoying ride at World Series
Softball So Serious? Not For Augustana