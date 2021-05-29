STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Colman-Egan Girls Fly To Title While Hanson Boys Edge Viborg-Hurley

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the Colman-Egan girls soared to their first State B Track & Field team title since 2002 it took the Hanson Beaver boys’ team until the final race to secure their crown and dethrone the defending champions.

With a win in the final event of the day, the 4x400 meter relay, Hanson (Isaac Tuschen, Noah Price, Sutton Dewald & Thailan Hallman) got ten team points to vault past defending champion Viborg-Hurley, winning the team title with 79 points to the Cougars 78. Hanson’s Hallman also won the 800 meter run in 1:57.89.

The girls’ side of things had far less drama as Colman-Egan dominated proceedings. The Hawks won three more events on Saturday (Long Jump to Olivia Baumberger, 800 meter run to Reese Luze & 4x100 relay to team of Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee & Josie Mousel).

Full team standings are listed below.

Final team standings (Dakota News Now)

