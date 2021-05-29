Avera Medical Minute
State Track Underway In Black Hills

Three meets to remain separate tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
STURGIS, SPEARFISH & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota High School Track & Field meets got underway in three different locations on Friday afternoon. AA is in Sturgis, A is in Spearfish and the B is in Rapid City.

Unlike most years, though, the three meets will not combine on the final day of competition due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

You can view highlights from the opening day in the video viewer above. Standings for all three classes are available below:

Through Day 1
Through Day 1
Through Day 1
Through Day 1
Through Day 1
Through Day 1
