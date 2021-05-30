Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer

By Wade Smith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kieran Moise gave back in a big way this Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday at Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville in front of family and friends, Kieran cut his 19-inch-long afro with the goal of donating the hair for use in wigs for children battling cancer.

Kieran grew his hair for years to be able to reach this level of donation.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a real one for maybe six years,” said Moise at Saturday’s event.

[ WATCH VIDEO FROM THE HAIR DONATION HERE ]

Kieran’s mom Kelly said he knew it was time to make the donation after getting the acceptance call from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help,” said Kieran.

He was inspired to get involved after losing a friend to cancer in 8th grade. That was when he saw the good St. Jude’s Hospital did for children.

On his St. Jude’s donation page, Kieran already raised over $19,000.

Visit the page here for more information or to give to the cause.

Kieran is a recent graduate of New Century Technology High School in Huntsville and will head to the Air Force Academy this fall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell
Authorities said Cameron Guenther left his community service job Thursday without permission.
Authorities searching for South Dakota inmate
Police arrested a Sioux Falls woman Friday after she tried to strike an officer with her car.
Woman tries to hit Sioux Falls officer with her car
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community
Noem’s office won’t comment on report about ride on MyPillow CEO’s private jet

Latest News

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval
Deadly weekend in Miami
Camp Leif Ericson gears up for summer following CDC mask restriction loosening for summer camps
Camp Leif Ericson gears up for summer following CDC mask restriction loosening for summer camps