Camp Leif Ericson gears up for summer following CDC mask restriction loosening for summer camps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Camp Leif Ericson in Sioux Falls is planning a return to normal following the CDC releasing new mask guidelines for summer camps.

“To have to turn it on its head in the span of two months last year was a bit of a challenge and to kind of reimagining what camp looked like, so we’re really excited to get back to that traditional model this summer,” Mike Murphy said, the camp director for YMCA Camp Leif Ericson.

Last year the camp had to make some drastic changes and even shortened the length of the camp from two weeks to one. However, they found that outdoor summer camps were one of the safer places to be.

“Being outdoors in that environment was probably one of the safest places that kids could be and really there were very few cases correlated to outdoor camps last year,” Murphy said.

While they plan to have more of a normal year they will still be taking the necessary steps to keep campers and staff safe this year.

“We still will be taking some precautions this summer. We’ll have a lot of hand washing and sanitation stations. We will be doing a little bit of distancing with the campers as well, trying to keep a safe space between groups. When our councilors and our staff are in close proximity we will have them wearing masks as well but it will be optional for the campers,” Murphy said.

Leif Ericson will take on its first set of campers beginning on June 7th.

You can see all the details involving the CDC guidelines on their website.

