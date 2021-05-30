COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Augustana Routs Grand Valley State In First Elimination Game

DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - With their backs against the wall at the NCAA Division Two College Softball World Series, the Augustana Vikings showed the heart of a defending national champion.

In their first elimination game against Grand Valley State the Vikings clubbed 17 hits and scored in four of the game’s five innings to win via the mercy rule 13-2.

Torri Chute led the Augustana offense by going 4-4 with a homerun, double, two runs scored and six RBI. Gracey Brink also went 2-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Amber Elliott picked up the win by allowing just three hits and two runs over five innings while striking out four.

Augustana advances on to face tournament unbeaten West Texas A&M led by their former pitching coach, Michael Mook. The Vikings will have to beat the Buffs twice to advance to the National Championship Series. Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 7:30 PM CST start with a second game, if necessary, tomorrow.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has a recap and reaction from today’s game in the video viewer above. You can read more about the game in Augustana’s game recap below:

