COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: West Texas A&M Ends Augustana’s Season

Defending National Champions finish 49-8 after falling 9-4
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER, CO (Dakota News Now) - In the end it was a former Augustana assistant coach whose team ended the Vikings reign as NCAA Division Two National Champions.

West Texas A&M, led by former Augie pitching coach Michael Mook, used a pair of four run innings to advance to the National Championship series, in the process ending Augustana’s season with a 9-4 victory.

West Texas A&M will play Biola in the best-of-three championship series beginning tomorrow. Biola knocked off Augustana yesterday in quarterfinal play 3-0.

Gabriella Valforte crushed a two-run homerun during the Lady Buffs’ four-run second inning that put them out front 4-0. Augustana would chip away, pulling to within two runs in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Abby Lien and a bases loaded RBI walk from Amanda Dickmeyer.

Though West Texas A&M pushed across a run in the top of the fifth inning the Vikings quickly got it back on a solo homerun from Gracie Brink.

The rally would unravel in the sixth inning as a series of bloop hits and a pair of Augie errors led to four more Lady Buff runs.

Augustana finishes the season 49-8. Sports Director Mark Ovenden will have reaction from the Vikings and put a wrap on the season tomorrow on Dakota News Now. You can view highlights from tonight’s game by clicking on the video viewer.

