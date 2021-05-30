Harrisburg Rallies Past Washington To Win State A Baseball Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors held the powerful Harrisburg Tiger lineup in check for five innings.

It’s the one inning they couldn’t that was the difference.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth the Tigers got an RBI double from Jack Sutton and a two-run double from Jack Sutton to take the lead and retired the side in the seventh inning to win the State A Championship 3-2 on Saturday evening at the Birdcage.

The Warriors scored runs in the first and sixth inning off of Harrisburg errors to build a 2-0 lead. It appeared that would be enough for pitcher Gage Sharping until he ran into trouble in the sixth inning. Sharping worked 5.1 innings and struck out six.

Sam Rabern started for Harrisburg and worked the first four innings and struck out three. Chase Lucas came on in relief and picked up the win after working two innings and striking out three. Tyson Kogel came on the seventh inning to pick up the save, striking out the final batter of the game with the tying run on first base. Combined the three hurlers allowed just three Washington hits.

