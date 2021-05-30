Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg’s First State Baseball Title A Tribute To 2020 Seniors

Tigers emotional when remembering Class of 2020 whose season was cancelled by COVID-19 Pandemic
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Tigers rallied with two runs in the last of the sixth inning to defeat Washington 3-2 in the State A Championship Game yesterday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

It’s the first state baseball title in program history, a benchmark they think they could have achieved last year. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season, though, costing several seniors the chance to finish their careers, something that weighed heavily on these Tigers all year long and after the game.

The eight team State B Tournament begins tomorrow at the Birdcage with four quarterfinal games followed by semifinals and championship on Tuesday.

