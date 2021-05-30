Avera Medical Minute
Humane Society puts on Cruisin’ for Critters poker run

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society held their annual Cruisin’ for Critters poker run, after not being able to have it last year. For the event, riders would stop at several locations near Sioux Falls all to get a chance at prizes, while the money spent would go to the humane society.

“We weren’t able to have it last year so it’s really great to be back in person this year,” said Bethany Buitenbos, Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Marketing Manager. “This helps us raise money for our spay and neuter foundation, so we can spay and neuter every animal before they go home and our microchips, those are extremely helpful to get animals back if they do go missing.”

This is the 20th Cruisin’ for Critters run, after missing out on the chance to have it last year, those involved are glad to see some familiar faces.

“We have our regulars who come every year, so it’s really good to see them again, it feels like it’s been so long since we’ve been able to see them,” said Buitenbos.

The riders participating were glad to get the chance to help the animals of Sioux Falls and were also glad to get the chance to ride with some like-minded people.

“It’s great being able to meet other people, the aspects of what you do for rides like this, meet other people it’s just great, all around it’s a great time,” said James Bohlen, participant of the Cruisin’ for Critters event.

After the difficult year, the Humane Society was glad to get the chance to put on the event.

“We have an incredible community here, any time we asked for help they stepped up, so we can’t complain at all everyone’s been there for us through last year and even more now,” said Buitenbos.

With COVID restrictions easing the Sioux Falls Area Human Society is hoping to put even more events throughout the year.

