Memorial Day Looking Great

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunday’s forecast was much better for most of us, but stubborn cloud cover kept temperatures down a bit across the eastern and southeastern parts of the area. Rain chances came overnight into very early Sunday morning, and that’s about all we’re going to see for the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT: High pressure will move in, allowing skies to become clear to mostly clear. A weak boundary could spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through sunset along and east of I-29. Winds will be light out of the SW for the eastern parts of the area and W to NW across the western parts of the area. The lighter winds could spell a chance for some patchy fog development as well. Lows fall back into the 40s.

MEMORIAL DAY: The forecast looks great with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be rather light out of the W and NW with low humidity levels as well. Some models want to introduce a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, but I think we stay dry with lower humidity levels in place. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80 with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: A weak boundary will move through the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, but all it’s going to do is just bring in a few extra clouds. Rain chances are very low thanks to the relatively dry air still expected to be in place. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 5-15 mph. Highs Tuesday top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with low to mid 80s Wednesday. Lows both night fall back into 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The heat levels will continue to increase heading into the first weekend of June. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and hardly any cloud cover. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will be increasing to 10-20 mph by Friday. Along with that, humidity levels will start to come up a bit and it’ll feel muggy at times, especially Friday. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s, with highs Friday in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Some upper 90s could be possible in central South Dakota.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Heat levels will remain high heading into the weekend before easing a touch heading into the following week. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy Saturday into most of Sunday, but then we’ll see spotty chances of showers and thunderstorms return heading into the following week. Highs will likely be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, falling back slightly into the mid 80s to near 90 heading into the following week. Humidity levels will remain high as well, so heat index values will remain in the 90s to near 100 at times in spots. It’s important to keep those heat safety tips in mind if you are planning to be outside for long periods of time. The latest 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from June 7-13, indicates temperatures likely to remain above average with near to slightly below average precipitation.

