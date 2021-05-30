Avera Medical Minute
Return To College World Series Very Possible For Young & Promising Augie Team

Vikings had just three seniors on this year’s 49-8 team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The great season for the top ranked Augustana softball team came to an end Saturday night in Denver, Colorado, when they lost 9-4 to West Texas A&M.

Augie finishes up 49-8 and just kind of a tough way to go out for Kendall Cornick in particular. This was her last game and what a great career she has had.

“These people are my best friends. I look across them after the game today and I couldn’t hug most of them because I’m like, this is just so hard, because you’re more than my teammates. Being able to do all this, to play high level softball at a great school, there’s just nothing better I can ask for.” Augustana Senior Kendall Cornick says.

“We have only been rated three, two or one all year long. And we were probably ranked number one for half the season. I mean, that’s just incredible. So when I look at things, for me, it’s nothing but how impressive these kids were all year long.” Augustana Head Coach Greta Melsted says.

This team is still very young and very talented. For players like Gracey Brink, who hit a homerun last night, the future is very bright.

“I think just the relationships that we have within the team, and the care and drive that we all have for the sport, is really going to take us far. And I’m really excited for next year.” Augustana Sophomore Gracey Brink says.

“We’re excited moving forward and we’re excited about the recruits coming in. I think we’ve gotten to the point where it’s just all about the program.” Melsted says.

So the future looks bright. Kind of tough way to end the season but this Augustana team, with 49 wins under their belt this year, they’ve got a lot to look forward to next year as well.

