Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell

South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT
CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Amber Alert was issued for two children Saturday afternoon.

The Davison County Sheriff’s Office tells Dakota News Now that Zyriah and Jeremiah Seay are now safe.

The Custer county sheriff’s office tells us that Katrina Seay who is a noncustodial parent and an adult man are now in custody.

They were found roughly ten miles north of Mitchell on Highway 37.

