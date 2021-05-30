STATE A BASEBALL SEMIFINALS: Pitching Propels Harrisburg & Washington Into Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pitching was at a premium to start the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament.

In the first semifinal Harrisburg’s Will Simmons outdueled O’Gorman’s Reece Arbogast, pitching six innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven to lead the Tigers past the defending state champion Knights 6-1. Jack Teigen, Jack Sutton and Tyson Kogel each drove in a pair of runs.

In the second semifinal Washington got a complete-game, five strikeout performance from Tyler Boyum to defeat Brandon Valley 6-0. Boyum limited the Lynx to just five hits with Dylan Rippentrap and Aiden Beck each driving in runs.

Harrisburg and Washington are currently playing for championship. We’ll have highlights on Dakota News Now at 10.

