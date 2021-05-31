Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down

File
File(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,014. Three of the victims were in their 60s, one was over the age of 70.

The Department of Health reported 29 new coronavirus cases Monday, though active cases fell due to additional recoveries. There are currently 382 active cases in the state, down nine from the state’s last report on Friday.

Current hospitalizations decreased by five to 49.

Officials say 54.4% of South Dakotans over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 49.3% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 653,320 vaccine doses.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Amber Alert Issued Saturday
Update: Children In Amber Alert Found Safe Near Mitchell
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
All issue with vaccines is I’m not against vaccines. I’m against stupidity and anybody who says...
Sioux Falls conference raises concerns with medical community

Latest News

Heat really makes an impact this weekend.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100
We really encourage employers to be reasonable and fair and to not take away opportunities for...
Employers navigate medical marijuana regulations in the workplace
Several restaurants raising money for LifeScape