4 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Monday; Active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported four additional COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,014. Three of the victims were in their 60s, one was over the age of 70.

The Department of Health reported 29 new coronavirus cases Monday, though active cases fell due to additional recoveries. There are currently 382 active cases in the state, down nine from the state’s last report on Friday.

Current hospitalizations decreased by five to 49.

Officials say 54.4% of South Dakotans over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 49.3% are fully vaccinated. The state has administered a total of 653,320 vaccine doses.

