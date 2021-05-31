Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen American Legion pays tributes to military members

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - American Legion members and community members in Aberdeen gathered Monday morning to pay tribute to deceased military personnel at some of the city’s cemeteries.

The weather allowed a number of people to come out to Sunset Memorial Cemetery for the main ceremony. And it’s a much different atmosphere than last year during the pandemic.

“We had the service last year, but it was more virtual. So we came out, and we were at all four cemeteries, and we did our service.” said Sidney L. Smith Post No. 24 Commander Dale Strom. “But we filmed it and broadcast it for TV, so we could keep the crowd down with everything going on last year.”

Strom said though the primary goal of the service is to honor the area’s deceased military members. Although last year the pandemic did limit who could be there in person to observe, it didn’t stop them.

“So whether we had one person or a thousand people, we still wanted to come out and do the service.”

However he said that having people come out is a sign of support, and an opportunity to educate people who may not know the reasons why Memorial Day is observed.

“But it is nice to remind people that there is a purpose behind it. That we’re honoring the sacrifices of those people who served the country, and died in service to their country. So it’s nice to have them out here. And yeah, having new people come through, and be a little bit aware of what that history is and why we have Memorial Day.” said Strom.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

