Above Average Temperature Expected to Welcome in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today marks the last full day of Meteorological Spring and it’s going to be rather pleasant for it. Summer-like weather will soon make a return by the end of the week into the first full weekend of June.

TODAY: The forecast looks great with a sunny to mostly sky. Winds will be rather light and variable winds out of the W and NW to the N and NW. Humidity levels will be rather low, but with the lighter winds, we should not have any big concerns regarding fire weather. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to mostly clear this evening, but clouds will trickle in overnight along and west of the James River as a weak boundary approaches. Winds will remain light and variable with lows in the 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: A weak boundary will move through the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Despite the relatively dry air in place, there may be just enough moisture and energy present that a couple pop-up showers could be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will be out of the S and SSW at 5-15 mph. Highs Tuesday top out in the mid 70s to low 80s with low to mid 80s Wednesday. Lows both night fall back into 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The heat levels will continue to increase heading into the first weekend of June. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and hardly any cloud cover. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, but will be increasing to 10-20 mph by Friday. Along with that, humidity levels will start to come up a bit. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s, with highs Friday in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Some upper 90s could be possible in northern and central South Dakota.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Heat levels will remain high heading into the weekend before easing a touch heading into the following week. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy Saturday into most of Sunday, but then we’ll see spotty chances of showers and thunderstorms return heading into the following week. Highs will be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, falling back slightly into the mid 80s to near 90 heading into the following week. Humidity levels will remain high as well, so heat index values will remain in the 90s to near 100 at times in spots. It’s important to keep those heat safety tips in mind if you are planning to be outside for long periods of time. The latest 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from June 7-13, indicates temperatures likely to remain above average with near to slightly below average precipitation.

