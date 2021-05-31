Avera Medical Minute
Brookings Alum Ronna Heaton Wins Gold At Pan-American Games

Rallies to take top spot Guatemala City
(KSFY)
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Brookings Bobcat Ronna Heaton took the gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Guatemala City last night in dramatic fashion..

Facing Ecuador’s Luisa Valverde Melendres, whom she’d lost to 10-0 earlier in the day in pool play, for the 53 kg gold medal Heaton fell behind early 6-0. Ronna scored the match’s final nine points to win 9-6 and win the gold.

As a sophomore in 2015 (pictured above) Heaton became the first female to compete, win a match and place (7th) at an SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

